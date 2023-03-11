Tickets are available at some Detroit Symphony Orchestra concerts for $3.13 in honor of 313 Day

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is offering tickets for nine upcoming concerts at prices not seen in a long time.

Anyone can get this deeply discounted rate as long as they purchase their tickets on March 13.

The DSO is offering this promotion to recognize 313 Day, which celebrates the City of Detroit and its famous area code.

"What is great about the concerts that we're offering for this promotion is that it's across all of our different concert series so you have many different types of music," said Matt Carlson, Senior Director of Communications for the DSO.

He said that includes jazz, classical, pop and family concerts.

"We really do hope that those who've been curious, but haven't come yet for whatever reason, are tempted by this," Carlson said.

The concerts eligible for the 313 promotion are:

· CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE’S NEW JAWN: March 24 at 8 p.m. – Paradise Jazz Series

· HADELICH & STRAVINSKY: April 27 at 7:30 p.m., April 28 at 10:45 a.m., April 29 at 8 p.m. – PVS Classical Series

· LEILA JOSEFOWICZ & MENDELSSOHN'S SYMPHONY NO. 3: May 19 at 8 p.m. and May 20 at 8 p.m. – PVS Classical Series

· EARTH DAY IS EVERY DAY: May 20 at 10 a.m. – Tiny Tots (General Admission)

· YOUNG PERSON'S GUIDE TO THE ORCHESTRA: May 20 at 11 a.m. – Young People’s Family Concert Series

· RESPECT: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN: May 26 at 8 p.m. – PNC Pops Series (Limited availability)

The tickets must be purchased between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 to be eligible for the promotional rate.