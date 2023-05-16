Michigan Radio’s Rachel Ishikawa Wins AAJA Excellence in Audio Storytelling Award

The Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) has announced that Michigan Radio’s Rachel Ishikawa is the winner of their 2023 Excellence in Audio Storytelling, News Feature Award. Ishikawa won the award for her feature “ The story of Kinuko Yada DeVee .”

This audio feature, which first aired on Stateside in November, 2022, shared the story of Kinuko Yada DeVee. This 94 year old Michigan woman, originally from Japan, came to the United States following World War II as a “war bride.” She shared the story of her life as a nurse in Japan during World War II, marrying an American GI following the war, and then immigrating to the U.S., a country that for years had banned immigration from Asia.

This marks the first time that a Michigan Radio reporter or producer has been recognized by the Asian American Journalists Association.

Through their Journalism Excellence Awards, the AAJA aims to highlight and amplify journalists and nonfiction storytellers whose work exemplifies their mission for greater Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in media coverage. They seek to highlight insightful stories of underrepresented communities and the journalists who work to bring their stories to light. AAJA Journalism Excellence Awards are given in Written Journalism, Photojournalism, Video and Audio categories. You can find their complete list of awards here .

The Asian American Journalists Association is a professional membership association founded in 1981 by a group of AAPI journalists seeking to encourage more AAPIs to pursue journalism. Today, they continue to champion the development of AAPI representation and leadership in journalism through trainings, opportunities, and resources for their members as well as through nurturing and maintaining a network and community of journalists globally.