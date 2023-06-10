Motor City Pride: Thousands gather for Detroit's Pride festival

Detroit’s official Pride celebrations are this weekend. Leaders say it’s a space for people to celebrate, connect and advocate for equal protections for all Michiganders, especially those in the LGBTQ community.

In bikini tops, rainbow attire, furry tails, and pride flags as capes, thousands of people are expected in downtown Detroit to celebrate Pride Month.

Makayla Reed said if she could come every single year, she would.

“It’s like all of your greatest dreams come true. Like if you could imagine, say you’re on top of the world, imagine being on top of the world looking down at everybody, that’s what being at Pride feels like. You’re with people who love you and no matter where you look, you’re still on top of the world,” Reed said.

According to Motor City Pride, the organization organizing the official Detroit Pride festival, the city's first Pride march was in 1972.

This year, the two-day festival includes performances, a parade, booths and food trucks, and a space to celebrate and connect with LGBTQ folks in Detroit.

The parade on Sunday is free, but entrance into the festivities at Detroit’s Hart Plaza is $5. Children 12 years old and under are able to attend for free.

Adria Dies went to Pride for the first time last year and was so happy to be back on Saturday. “Hundreds of people who are exactly like you, who had almost the exact experiences you had, all together, existing.”

Dies said she spent 35 years hiding who she was and is so happy to not have to do it anymore.