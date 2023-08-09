Join Michigan Radio Reads to discuss "groundbreaking" novel, Firekeeper's Daughter

Michigan Radio’s book club, Michigan Radio Reads, has announced its next featured book: Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.

From Macmillan Publishers, Firekeeper's Daughter is described as "a groundbreaking YA thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community." It is set for a Netflix adaption with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

We'll be discussing the book Wednesday, October 4, 6:30 p.m. at Schuler's Books, 2660 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512. There will also be the opportunity to join us via Zoom. Registration details will be available in September.

Author Angeline Boulley will join West Michigan reporter Dustin Dwyer and Stateside producer April Van Buren, and other Michigan Radio staff members in Grand Rapids for a conversation about the book.

This event is open to the public and readers are encouraged to join. There will also be a Zoom option for statewide listeners. While we encourage those joining the discussion to have read the book, we also welcome non-readers to come and connect with other Michigan Radio listeners. The next selection for the Michigan Radio Reads book club will also be announced at the end of the evening.

Previous books read and discussed by Michigan Radio Reads were Jemele Hill's Uphill, and Kelsey Ronan's Chevy in the Hole.

About Michigan Radio Reads

Throughout the year, Michigan Radio Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Radio Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers — and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan. You can learn more what to expect from our events here.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here .

Thank you to our Michigan Radio Reads book club partner: Grand Rapids Public Library.