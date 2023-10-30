© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan winners in first state photography contest by The Nature Conservancy

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
The Grand Prize winner in the Michigan contest is by Chong Q Wu from Illinois who submitted "A Foggy Cloud Lake," taken at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Chong Q Wu
/
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan
The Grand Prize winner in the Michigan contest is by Chong Q Wu from Illinois who submitted "A Foggy Cloud Lake," taken at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

For the first time, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Michigan held a statewide photo contest. Michigan was one of just three states to hold a statewide contest, the others being Ohio and Kansas.

"We received hundreds of images taken all across our great state, from closeups of wildlife and birds to idyllic images of our natural world and stunning photos of people and nature, and they all remind us just how beautiful and special our state truly is," said Helen Taylor, state director of TNC in Michigan in a news release.

Contest judges called the Grand Prize winner, "A Foggy Cloud Lake," by Chong Q Wu (see photo at top of story) "...filled with interest, beautiful light and colors and it's very inviting."

See the other contest categories and comments below.

The winner for Flora and Fauna was "The Hitchhiker" by Leslie Marr of Decatur, Michigan. The judges commented, "This picture feels so delicate with the ant being lifted away on the hummingbird in motion. This image is a snapshot to the gentle relationships in nature."
Leslie Marr
/
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan
The winner for Flora and Fauna is "The Hitchhiker" by Leslie Marr of Decatur, Michigan. The judges commented, "This picture feels so delicate with the ant being lifted away on the hummingbird in motion. This image is a snapshot to the gentle relationships in nature."
The winner for the People and Nature category is Steven Jessmore of Grand Rapids with his photo titled "No Wake." Jessmore is a well known wildlife photographer and winner in national contests for his bird photography. The judges noted the photo shows how "people enjoying nature and conservation can joyfully coexist."
Steven Jessmore
/
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan
The winner for the People and Nature category was Steven Jessmore of Grand Rapids with his photo titled "No Wake." Jessmore is a well known wildlife photographer and winner a national contests for his bird photography. The judges noted the photo shows how "people enjoying nature and conservation can joyfully coexist."
Winner of the Landscape category is Karen Farrell of Traverse City. The judges described the photo "Middle Hungarian Falls" as a "quintessential fall Michigan picture."
Karen Farrell
/
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan
Winner of the Landscape category was Karen Farrell of Traverse City. The judges described the photo "Middle Hungarian Falls" as a "quintessential fall Michigan picture."
Brooks Angell's photo of a bald eagle flying above a winter scene is the winner of the Water category. The judges said the entry "A Winter's Hunt on a Frozen Shore," was chosen because of the "...sharp contrast of the shore and the icy water, and the eagle at full wingspan makes this image so captivating."
Brooks Angell
/
The Nature Conservancy in Michigan
Brooks Angell's photo of a bald eagle flying above a winter scene was the winner of the Water category. The judges said of the entry "A Winter's Hunt on a Frozen Shore," was chosen because of the "...sharp contrast of the shore and the icy water, and the eagle at full wingspan makes this image so captivating."

The judges for the Michigan contest included Jason Whalen, Fauna Creative, Jocelyn Coley, The Allen Lewis Agency, Gretchen Valade, Carhartt, and Autumn McGowan, a conservation fellow at TNC in Michigan.
Tags
Arts & Life ArtThe Nature Conservancy
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content