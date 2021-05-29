Michigan tourism destinations expecting "outstanding" summer

AAA Michigan predicts more than a million Michiganders will be traveling during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Many will be heading up north.

Mike Kent is with Traverse City Tourism. He’s expecting an “outstanding” weekend after a year of uncertainty because of COVID-19.

He says last year wasn’t a bad year for tourism. But Kent says the region took a big hit in lost business meetings.

“Business was down roughly around 25% to 30% last year, compared to 2019,” says Kent.

Like in other parts of the state, Kent says businesses in Traverse City are struggling to find enough workers for the summer season.