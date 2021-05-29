© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Michigan tourism destinations expecting "outstanding" summer

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published May 29, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT
AdobeStock_3173107.jpeg
Adobe Stock
/

AAA Michigan predicts more than a million Michiganders will be traveling during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Many will be heading up north.

Mike Kent is with Traverse City Tourism. He’s expecting an “outstanding” weekend after a year of uncertainty because of COVID-19.

He says last year wasn’t a bad year for tourism. But Kent says the region took a big hit in lost business meetings.

“Business was down roughly around 25% to 30% last year, compared to 2019,” says Kent.

Like in other parts of the state, Kent says businesses in Traverse City are struggling to find enough workers for the summer season.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his four decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
See stories by Steve Carmody