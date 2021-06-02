© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

'Zombie' foreclosures rising in Michigan is a "good sign"

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published June 2, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
foreclosure_007.jpg
steve carmody
/
Michigan Radio

There’s been an increase in so-called "zombie foreclosures" in Michigan and around the country.

Zombie-foreclosures are vacant and abandoned homes that banks are trying to foreclose on.

Attom Data Solutions reports Zombie foreclosures rose 21% in the second quarter of the year, nationally.

RealtyTrac’s Rick Sharga says Michigan’s zombie foreclosure percentage is roughly twice the national average, largely because of the high number of vacant properties in Detroit.

But Sharga says this is not really bad news.

“In a very weird way, and everything’s been weird since COVID-19 hit, it might actually be a good sign we’re seeing more of these vacant properties in foreclosure than we had just a quarter or two ago,” says RealtyTrac’s Rick Sharga

Sharga says the foreclosure process may help speed these vacant properties onto a hot housing market. 

Economy, foreclosure, real estate, realty trac, new home construction, attom, michigan home builders association, rick sharga, zombie foreclosure
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his four decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
