Survey: Michigan small businesses optimistic post pandemic

A new survey of Michigan small business owners finds many are planning for a more positive future coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey by the Small Business Association of Michigan finds 72% of owners say they are optimistic about the survival of their businesses.

Executive Director Brian Calley says their optimism is clear.

“You don’t increase wages and plan to expand staff if you don’t see good opportunity for recovery in the future,” says Calley.

Calley concedes the survey’s results do not include the views of those who’s businesses were went out-of-business during the pandemic.

The survey finds 63% of small business owners say that COVID-19 is still hurting their business. The survey also finds nearly half of Michigan small business owners say finding and keeping employees is the biggest problem they face.