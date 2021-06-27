© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Economy

Survey: Michigan small businesses optimistic post pandemic

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published June 27, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT
Michigan Radio

A new survey of Michigan small business owners finds many are planning for a more positive future coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey by the Small Business Association of Michigan finds 72% of owners say they are optimistic about the survival of their businesses.

Executive Director Brian Calley says their optimism is clear.

“You don’t increase wages and plan to expand staff if you don’t see good opportunity for recovery in the future,” says Calley.

Calley concedes the survey’s results do not include the views of those who’s businesses were went out-of-business during the pandemic.

The survey finds 63% of small business owners say that COVID-19 is still hurting their business. The survey also finds nearly half of Michigan small business owners say finding and keeping employees is the biggest problem they face.

Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his four decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
