Auchter's Art: It's not personal, just business

The obvious cultural reference here is to "The Godfather" (or, if you prefer, "You've Got Mail" referencing "The Godfather" reference): It's not personal — it's strictly business.

The point is that it is personal. When something happens to a person (like losing a job... or a life), it's always personal to them. Employers would do well to remember this when the balance of power inevitably swings back to them after The Great Resignation.

The less obvious cultural reference: The nameplate in the first frame says, "Shankly," which is an allusion to a song ("Frankly, Mr. Shankly" by The Smiths) in which the singer is tendering his resignation. The lyrics definitely resonated more with me in my idealistic youth. To wit:

Frankly, Mr. Shankly, this position I've held

It pays my way, and it corrodes my soul

I want to leave, you will not miss me

I want to go down in musical history

But I think the song still holds up in its argument for not suffering a job that is not good for you. Especially if you don't have to suffer.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.