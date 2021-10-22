© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary

Auchter's Art: It's not personal, just business

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 22, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
JPA314 Its Not Personal Its Strictly Business.png
John Auchter
/
Michigan Radio

The obvious cultural reference here is to "The Godfather" (or, if you prefer, "You've Got Mail" referencing "The Godfather" reference): It's not personal — it's strictly business.

The point is that it is personal. When something happens to a person (like losing a job... or a life), it's always personal to them. Employers would do well to remember this when the balance of power inevitably swings back to them after The Great Resignation.

The less obvious cultural reference: The nameplate in the first frame says, "Shankly," which is an allusion to a song ("Frankly, Mr. Shankly" by The Smiths) in which the singer is tendering his resignation. The lyrics definitely resonated more with me in my idealistic youth. To wit:

Frankly, Mr. Shankly, this position I've held

It pays my way, and it corrodes my soul

I want to leave, you will not miss me

I want to go down in musical history

But I think the song still holds up in its argument for not suffering a job that is not good for you. Especially if you don't have to suffer.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags

CommentaryAuchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
More Auchter's Art