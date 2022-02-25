Auchter's Art: Oh good! It's pothole season!
In other most other states, the end of February brings forth flowering trees, chirping birds, and pleasant temperatures. They call it spring. In Michigan, we recognize an ongoing series of freeze/thaw cycles to be pothole season. Sure, it's awful, but at the end awaits our glorious summer (and fall), which are generally why we endure the rest.
Anyway, with a land war now fully underway in Europe, I thought I'd try to keep it on the lighter side this week.
John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.