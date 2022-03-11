Auchter's Art: Where did Robert Regan come from?

I'm loathe to give Robert “RJ” Regan any more media oxygen than he's already gotten. But he is likely going to be my state representative in a couple months, so I felt compelled to say something.

Regan's recent "ha-ha, amirite guys?" quip about advising his three daughters that "if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it" made national news this week. Unfortunately, it fully tracks with other miserable things he has said and done while running for public office these past few years. I won't list them. Bridge Michigan has a summary if you're morbidly curious.

How the hell did it come to this? Well, it's not too difficult to figure out. There are lots of ways to describe Regan's behavior, but "Trumpian" may be the most accurate. (Another guy I don't really want to provide with any more media oxygen.)

