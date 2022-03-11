© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Where did Robert Regan come from?

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published March 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
I'm loathe to give Robert “RJ” Regan any more media oxygen than he's already gotten. But he is likely going to be my state representative in a couple months, so I felt compelled to say something.

Regan's recent "ha-ha, amirite guys?" quip about advising his three daughters that "if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it" made national news this week. Unfortunately, it fully tracks with other miserable things he has said and done while running for public office these past few years. I won't list them. Bridge Michigan has a summary if you're morbidly curious.

How the hell did it come to this? Well, it's not too difficult to figure out. There are lots of ways to describe Regan's behavior, but "Trumpian" may be the most accurate. (Another guy I don't really want to provide with any more media oxygen.)

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
