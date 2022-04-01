© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
4069EE6E-E745-4294-928D-9CCFCC97D9EB.jpeg
Hats off to you! Support Michigan Radio today
Support the news you rely on with a $12/month gift and get your very own Facts Matter baseball cap.
LEARN MORE!
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Let's get on with reality

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published April 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
JPA336 Dont Ruin My Talking Points.png
John Auchter
/
Michigan Radio

Is it just me or is the whole "government always bad" schtick feel played out? I mean, it seems very much like the vaudeville "take my wife...please" humor that made its way into the TV sitcoms — maybe it was funny in the 50s and 60s, but it's certainly not today.

Ronald Regan had a nice run with all this 40 years ago.

"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." Insert laugh track.

The thing is, it was hyperbole, a joke to get his point across, which was the desire for a more limited role of government. Now folks (including the entire Republican Party) seem to interpret "government always bad" literally, which has taken it from kind of corny to fundamentally dangerous.

Let's get on with the reality that our government does have a role. We've been blessed with this constitutional republic, and however imperfect, it's ours to use to our advantage (or ours to ruin).

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Commentary
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Facts Matter - square (1).png
Related Content