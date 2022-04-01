Auchter's Art: Let's get on with reality

Is it just me or is the whole "government always bad" schtick feel played out? I mean, it seems very much like the vaudeville "take my wife...please" humor that made its way into the TV sitcoms — maybe it was funny in the 50s and 60s, but it's certainly not today.

Ronald Regan had a nice run with all this 40 years ago.

"The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." Insert laugh track.

The thing is, it was hyperbole, a joke to get his point across, which was the desire for a more limited role of government. Now folks (including the entire Republican Party) seem to interpret "government always bad" literally, which has taken it from kind of corny to fundamentally dangerous.

Let's get on with the reality that our government does have a role. We've been blessed with this constitutional republic, and however imperfect, it's ours to use to our advantage (or ours to ruin).

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.