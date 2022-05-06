© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Ruined talking points

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published May 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
JPA341 Ruining My Talking Point.png
John Auchter
/
Michigan Radio

"The decision to protect unborn life should be left up to each state." That's a direct quote from US Rep. Tim Walberg. The Detroit Free Press got reactions from various Michigan politicians to the Roe vs. Wade leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court, and that was his.

Of course he prefaced it with a fair amount of righteous indignation about the manner in which the news was leaked.

“The SCOTUS leak is a brazen and wholly unacceptable attempt at intimidation. Getting to the bottom of this should be the top priority of the DOJ today to preserve the integrity of the court.”

That, of course, is also a safe talking point. But I would argue it's not about abortion. It's about avoiding talking about abortion.

Look, it's cards on the table time. If you're a politician who wants to make abortion illegal, own it. Say it directly. Tell everybody what your end game is. Stop trying to hedge with "I think the states should..." and all the other "well, constitutionally..." dodges. Let voters know so they know exactly who they are voting for (or against).

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content