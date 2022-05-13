Auchter's Art: The normalization of tragedy

There are lots of things to be sad about regarding the mass shooting at Oxford High School last November — first and foremost, the deaths, the injuries, and the ongoing trauma.

But I also find it incredibly sad how an incident like this has become more or less normalized. Almost six months afterward, it's more of a legal push/pull and less of a tragedy. Just like all those other school shootings.

