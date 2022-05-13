© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: The normalization of tragedy

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published May 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
For Michigan Radio

There are lots of things to be sad about regarding the mass shooting at Oxford High School last November — first and foremost, the deaths, the injuries, and the ongoing trauma.

But I also find it incredibly sad how an incident like this has become more or less normalized. Almost six months afterward, it's more of a legal push/pull and less of a tragedy. Just like all those other school shootings.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Commentary Auchter's ArtOxford
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
