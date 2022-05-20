© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary

Auchter's Art: An American recipe for disaster

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published May 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
JPA343 Recipe for Disaster.png
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Radio

So now we can add "Buffalo" and "supermarkets" to the long list of instantly recognizable words associated with mass shooting incidents in America. At this point, I don't even know how to feel about it. Disgusted? Disillusioned? Distraught? All of the above?

It's certainly not optimism. Although, at least the Oxford, Michigan School Board came to its senses and is allowing a third-party investigation of their shooting incident (keywords: "Oxford" and "school"). It's a pretty low bar, but when it comes to gun violence in America, at least it's something. But is it something we can build on?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content