Auchter's Art: An American recipe for disaster

So now we can add "Buffalo" and "supermarkets" to the long list of instantly recognizable words associated with mass shooting incidents in America. At this point, I don't even know how to feel about it. Disgusted? Disillusioned? Distraught? All of the above?

It's certainly not optimism. Although, at least the Oxford, Michigan School Board came to its senses and is allowing a third-party investigation of their shooting incident (keywords: "Oxford" and "school"). It's a pretty low bar, but when it comes to gun violence in America, at least it's something. But is it something we can build on?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.