Commentary

Auchter's Art: My only two choices

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published June 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sometimes an editorial cartoon is simply about expressing a feeling. And in this case, it's exasperation.

There is, of course, lots to be exasperated about these days, so there's a good chance yours is for a whole different topic. But for me, it's continually having my political options as a voter framed as a binary choice between a cratering economy and the end of democracy. That's it. That's all. One of them has to happen. Or so we're told (and many believe).

Why? We're Americans, for crying out loud! If anything, we are conditioned to having too many choices. Go into any sizeable grocery store, walk down the cracker aisle, and you will be faced with approximately 287 varieties of Triscuits. Did anybody ask for these? No. Do we really need that many? Probably not. But there they are. We would never limit ourselves with our snacks — why do we do it with our politics?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
