Auchter's Art: Good news, bad news

The way in which the 10 Republican candidates for Governor of Michigan have run their campaigns can be charitably described as not ideal. Michigan Radio and other local media has covered this pretty thoroughly. But it has also attracted national media attention for its, um, not ideal-ness:



I'm currently on vacation, so I had to draw a week ahead — I apologize for not including the additional blunders, gaffes, and debacles likely to have occurred since writing this article.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.