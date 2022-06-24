© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Good news, bad news

John Auchter
Published June 24, 2022
The way in which the 10 Republican candidates for Governor of Michigan have run their campaigns can be charitably described as not ideal. Michigan Radio and other local media has covered this pretty thoroughly. But it has also attracted national media attention for its, um, not ideal-ness:

I'm currently on vacation, so I had to draw a week ahead — I apologize for not including the additional blunders, gaffes, and debacles likely to have occurred since writing this article.
John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
