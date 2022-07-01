© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Prioritizing our health and well-being

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published July 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT
JPA349 Prioritizing Our Health and Well-Being.png
John Auchter
/

As you are all well aware, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this month with the intention of leaving it to individual states to decide pregnancy issues for themselves. Or as the majority framed it, "authority to regulate abortion must be returned to the people and their elected representatives" because "the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion."

Whether you agree or disagree with the legal logic, the net effect is the same. And, of course, it is real people with real lives who are going to have to deal with those effects.

As likely much less of you are aware, this week the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that cases against former state officials charged for their involvement in the Flint Water Crisis cannot go forward because they have not been properly prosecuted. Or more precisely, "(State laws) authorize a judge to investigate, subpoena witnesses, and issue arrest warrants. But they do not authorize the judge to issue indictments. And if a criminal process begins with a one-man grand jury, the accused is entitled to a preliminary examination before being brought to trial."

Again, whether that makes sense to you or not, what it means is that real people will have to deal with the consequences. And that includes delaying justice for Flint residents.

As we head into a holiday weekend to celebrate the United States of America, all this is a pretty good reminder that while there are many, many wonderful benefits to being participants in this constitutional republic experiment, it can also be deeply frustrating.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content