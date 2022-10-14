© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: The abnormal race for Attorney General

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
JPA364 Who Is the Attorney General.png
John Auchter
/
Michigan Radio

I have for some time been trying to figure out a way to illustrate the unique circumstances of this year's race for attorney general in Michigan between the current office holder, Democrat Dana Nessel, and Republican candidate, Matt DePerno.

A quick summary from Bridge Michigan:

"DePerno is one of nine people who were investigated by Nessel's office for an alleged Michigan vote tabulator tampering scheme. Nessel's office began its investigation in February, before DePerno was her opponent. Because of the conflict of interest of investigating him, Nessel sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to decide if charges are warranted."

You don't see that kind of thing every election year. But who could have predicted that the Republican Party would nominate somebody actively breaking well-established laws to be the top enforcer of laws for our state? Oh, yeah, right... Unprecedented has sort of become the new precedented, huh?

Anyway, I believe this week's cartoon stands on its own. But for those of you old enough to remember the annual advertising blitz by Network TV to promote new fall lineups, it may resonate a little more. Also, am I the only one who gets a Dr. Strangelove vibe from Matt DePerno?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
