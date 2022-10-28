© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: The election denier philosophy

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 28, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
As we head into the final stretch of this election season, it can feel overwhelming. We've been deluged with deviously crafted ads, catchy slogans, and endless appeals for our vote (and our money). We've been bludgeoned with reports, speeches, commentary, and analysis. Things can feel like they're really messed up.

So now I think it is a good time to pause for a moment, take some deep breaths, and clear your mind... so you can realize that, yes, in fact, things are messed up.

Well, not all things. But some. For instance, the fact that there are so many candidates who are straight up election deniers, including the Republican candidates for state attorney general and secretary of state. You'd think that accepting the truth or at least not promulgating lies would be a qualifier for running for those offices. Apparently not. That is objectively messed up (under any circumstance).

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
