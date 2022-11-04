Auchter's Art: Voting through fear

I like the idea of electing leaders who see the value of good governance, but I'm more afraid of those willing (even enthused) about burning the whole house down.

I like the idea of passing laws that ensure all people (especially women) have access to affordable, high-quality health care, but I'm more afraid of the zealots and ideologues intent on doing or saying anything to prevent that.

I like the idea of making voting as accessible as possible, but I'm more afraid of how dedicated supporters of the Big Lie are continuously attempting to undermine that.

I like the idea of candidates capable of being open-minded and admitting mistakes, but I'm more afraid of those who will always put party and self-interest first.

I like the idea of supporting democracy, but I'm more afraid of how it can be whittled away and replaced by authoritarianism.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.