Auchter's Art: Supposed protection

You kind of need to know who Lee Chatfield is to understand the cartoon, so I apologize if you don't. And now, I will apologize in advance for telling you (because you were probably much happier not knowing).

Mr. Chatfield is a former member of the Michigan House of Representatives and the Speaker from 2019 to 2021. He was a stalwart Republican leader known for his strict Christian education and standards. However, since being term-limited out, Mr. Chatfield has come under scrutiny on multiple fronts. The latest, which was brought to light this week, centers on allegations that he provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while Speaker.

That's not good. But not nearly as icky as allegations that he sexually abused a girl for 12 years, beginning in 2009 when she was between 14 and 15 years old and continuing until 2021. When she was 18 she married Aaron Chatfield, Lee's brother. Mr. Chatfield has admitted having an affair with his sister-in-law and with other women (Mr. Chatfield is married and has five children), but said that these affairs were between consenting adults.

I'll pause here while you either roll, rub, or gouge out your eyes.

Is it any wonder that the superior morality of the Republican Party and the supposed protection they would provide us in the culture wars was such a tough sell to independents (especially women) in this past election?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.