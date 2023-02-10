Auchter's Art: Winter relief with tax relief?

This is a bit of a strange thing for me to write, but I hope you don't read too much politics into today's cartoon. My intention was to go a little lighter — poke fun at this cold, miserable, arthritic, melt-off so everything is gray and brown February weather. Even in more typical winter conditions, it is our Michigander instinct to look for a way out and typically that translates into a trip to Florida. It's especially intense now because we don't even have the snow to cover the ugly.

It wasn't until I was putting the finishing touches on the cartoon that I thought about all the political minutia associated with Florida these days: DeSantis, Trump, banned books, don't say gay, culture wars, and so on. (Then of course there is also the everyday "Florida man" insanity that makes Florida Florida.)

There is lots to say about all that. And, please, go ahead and think those thoughts if you wish. But as far as this cartoon goes, my thought stopped with, "nice place to visit." (Still, I'm glad I don't live there.)

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.