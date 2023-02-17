© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: We are broken

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
I just couldn't figure out a way to properly express my deep, deep sadness with the mass shooting on the Michigan State University campus this week. It's simply too much to distill. Also, honestly, it was yet another mass shooting in the USA — we've gotten to the point where we reflexively rank these things. (Only three dead? Not so bad.)

We. Are. Broken. If you don't think so, then you should know that, as I write this, there have already been five more mass shooting since Monday. Statistically, there will be at least a couple more before you read this. I just didn't feel like drawing a tearful Sparty was going to help anybody.

Instead, I wanted to alert you to the fact that gun violence (of which mass shootings are only a small part) is now the number one cause of death for those 19-years-old and younger in the United States. And even though only one of the three beautiful young people who died Monday was technically in that category, close enough. Too frickin' close.

We. Are. Broken.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
