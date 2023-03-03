© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Just a little bit of history repeating

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published March 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST
JPA383 Time Traveler from 20th Century.png
For Michigan Radio
/
John Auchter

Until recently, I really thought that certain things were settled law. Like, child labor — it's bad. Nazis are bad, no exceptions. War in general is bad, but a land war in Europe is an especially terrible idea. I mean, I wasn't exactly paying attention to every lesson growing up, but I thought we all agreed on that.

Apparently not. Because this week, the New York Times broke a story that included a company in West Michigan actively employing migrant children in highly dangerous jobs. Dilbert cartoonist, Scott Adams, and his toxic views on race relations finally became widely known. His cartooning career appears to have tanked, but that's okay — he's already rich and he's got Elon Musk on his side.

And of course it was the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, which is a highly complicated situation. Except for the very simple truth that if the one person who started it (Putin) wanted it to end, he could end it. (I do realize that "end it" could mean negotiated peace or nuclear holocaust. Let's be optimists and go with the former.)

The mistakes are all right there on display in the previous century. It's disappointing we don't seem to notice.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content
  • JPA382 Not the Time.png
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: It's never the time
    John Auchter
    Previous efforts to protect sexual orientation and gender identity never made it out of Republican-controlled Legislatures, often with the excuse that "it was not the right time and the issue was too divisive." The cartoon is just a gentle reminder of how well that excuse holds up to history.
  • JPA381 The Children.png
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: We are broken
    John Auchter
    We. Are. Broken. If you don't think so, then you should know that, as I write this, there have already been five more mass shooting since Monday. Statistically, there will be at least a couple more before you read this.
  • JPA376 Silence Peasant.png
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Everybody wants to rule the world
    John Auchter
    We're all human. And that's the essential problem with democracy. It'd work a lot better if people weren't involved. But you really can't have a government "of the people, by the people, for the people" without, you know, people.