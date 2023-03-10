© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: Compromise binds us together. For now, at least.

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST
cartoon with three image insets of a constituent congratulating the GOP and Democrats for managing to pass legislation they both "wanted"
It was kind of a big deal that Governor Whitmer signed a bill this week, as Michigan Radio's Rick Pluta reported, "...to restore a tax break on retirement income and to boost the state earned income tax credit — the biggest state tax overhaul in a dozen years."

Not only will this have a direct effect on the lives of us Michiganders, it also represents remarkably swift action by our state government. Have we not been conditioned by the past couple of decades to expect a slow grind at best and complete gridlock as status quo? How did this happen?

Well, the Democrats pitched some stuff including a $180 tax rebate check. The Republicans countered angling toward a permanent decrease in the state income tax rate. Compromises were made. Some things was tabled. But legislation got done. The system worked!

Now, are the two political parties completely happy about this? No. Are they actively seeking opportunities to sink knives into each others backs? Of course. But this proves out that progress is not dependent on Republican/Democrat kumbaya — we just need them to be able to work together.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
