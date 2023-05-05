Auchter's Art: One of these things is not like the other
So, three seemingly unrelated recent events:
- Ron DeSantis and his ongoing feuds with Disney
- Elon Musk and his ongoing meltdown with Twitter
- Gretchen Whitmer and her ongoing quest to follow through on 2022 campaign promises
And, honestly, the cartoon isn't about any of that. It's about how male leaders are often applauded for aggressive, forceful behavior, and women leaders are often, um, not.
