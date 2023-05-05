© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: One of these things is not like the other

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published May 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter
For Michigan Radio

So, three seemingly unrelated recent events:

  • Ron DeSantis and his ongoing feuds with Disney
  • Elon Musk and his ongoing meltdown with Twitter
  • Gretchen Whitmer and her ongoing quest to follow through on 2022 campaign promises

And, honestly, the cartoon isn't about any of that. It's about how male leaders are often applauded for aggressive, forceful behavior, and women leaders are often, um, not.
John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
