Auchter's Art: Avocados and affordable housing

One of the topics at the Mackinac Island Policy Conference this week was on the shortage of affordable housing here in Michigan. And there was a Stateside segment specifically about that problem Up North. It's certainly not a new issue — more of a chronic situation — and with a lack of easy answers.

All age groups suffer with this, but it creates particular difficulties for younger people. Home ownership has traditionally been an accessible way to build wealth in this country. But you can't build that real estate wealth if you are never able to get started.

Sure, each generation has their challenges. But also each generation has their responsibilities. Like making the world a better place. And the generations currently in charge seem to be falling short of that, which is not so helpful to the next generations.

Side Note: Didn't realize it till I finished drawing the cartoon, but I lifted the whole setup (especially two characters talking behind a brick wall) directly from Peanuts. Let's just agree I was honoring Charles Schultz and a previous generation.

