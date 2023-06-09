© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Our little town

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published June 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

Lots of talk in the past week about Michigan's stagnate population. The focus has typically been on the hollowing out of certain industrial cities — Detroit, Flint, Muskegon, etc. But rural areas have suffered, too. Maybe even more. Because when the population leaves smaller towns and villages, there is a real danger of them ceasing to exist.

It's a shame that our county's fear-driven immigration policies continue to actively prevent what could be a key part of a solution — people motivated to come here and grow communities. Just as past waves of immigrants have done.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
