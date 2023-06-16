Auchter's Art: Promises were broken

Back in 2019 when Michigan's auto insurance reform was signed into law, I didn't have much confidence in the deal's chances of success, in spite of all the self-congratulations going on. In fact, the analogy I used in my cartoon was that of British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain circa 1938 returning from Munich — I had Governor Whitmer holding a signed agreement and declaring "I believe it is lower auto insurance rates for our time!"

I recall getting less than positive feedback from readers — it's overwrought, it misses the mark, it's stupid. Well, I don't ever try to change people's minds about what they consider stupid, but I can say now that I don't think I was embellishing and it does in fact hit the mark.

Michiganders are not experiencing significant savings. But much worse, those who have been critically injured in auto accidents have seen their care system implode and have ben left in a limbo of wondering whether they even qualify now for minimal care. Thousands are in a spiral of financial ruin and diminished lifespans.

Also, I stand by my earlier assessment that the Nazi villain in this case is not insurance companies or medical providers or trial lawyers or even politicians (directly, anyway), but our health care system. Proper health care should not depend on auto insurance or the options you happen to chose. It should be universally and affordably available, full stop.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.