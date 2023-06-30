© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Commentary

Auchter's Art: O say, can you see through all this smoke

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
cartoon: in one frame people are complaining about canada and the smoke. second frame: same people are setting off fireworks creating smoke.
John Auchter
/
for Michigan Radio

This week I had to cancel an evening basketball game because of the unhealthy air conditions caused by the wildfires in Canada. It was the right thing to do, but still I was disappointed and a little bit angry. And if the recent pandemic had taught us nothing else, it's that anger must always be directed toward something.

So naturally I blamed the Canadians. What is wrong with those idiots? Why can't they control their dang wildfires? I've been inconvenienced, and I will need to speak with their manager!

But then I realized that we are coming up on Independence Day weekend where it is an American tradition to inconvenience each other ad nauseam with fireworks. I wonder if all that smoke and noise is ever annoying to our Canadian neighbors?

It probably is, and the whole wildfire situation is likely much more complex than I imagine, so I really shouldn't act like I know more than I do (even if the pandemic also taught us that it's perfectly fine to do that).

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content