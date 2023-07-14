Auchter's Art: Remarkably unremarkable

An incident at a recent Michigan Republican Party meeting in Claire featured a fight between two ardent party supporters in which one kicked the other in the groin. It was remarkable mostly in that it wasn’t so remarkable — it fully fit a pattern within the Michigan GOP of late.

Now history has clearly demonstrated that it’s better for everyone in general for a political party to have some level of dysfunction than to be a well-oiled machine. So I’m fine with dysfunction. Being preached to about family values and acting in decidedly un-family values ways… not so much.

