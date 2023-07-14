© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: Remarkably unremarkable

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

An incident at a recent Michigan Republican Party meeting in Claire featured a fight between two ardent party supporters in which one kicked the other in the groin. It was remarkable mostly in that it wasn’t so remarkable — it fully fit a pattern within the Michigan GOP of late.

Now history has clearly demonstrated that it’s better for everyone in general for a political party to have some level of dysfunction than to be a well-oiled machine. So I’m fine with dysfunction. Being preached to about family values and acting in decidedly un-family values ways… not so much.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

