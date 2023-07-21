Auchter's Art: A fair competition

I am super excited about the World Cup, and I'll be cheering on the U.S. team no matter whatever odd Eastern Time Zone hour they will be playing. As four-time winners and defending champs, it's easy to be a fan of the U.S. Women. But this year will be a significantly more difficult challenge. So many other countries have vastly improved their play. So I'm enthusiastic, but certainly not over-confident.

I hesitate to draw a parallel here, because bringing people up on felony charges should never be considered a sport. However, in both athletic competition and governance the goals are similar: to work within a system with rules that provide for a fair competition.

This week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony changes against 16 people who allegedly posed as electoral college members after the 2020 election. The charges are clearly targeted to actual evidence of breaking of election laws. Of course it's political. (Everything is.) But that should never stop prosecution of broken laws. I'm looking forward to the healthy competition.