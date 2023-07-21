© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: A fair competition

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published July 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Radio

I am super excited about the World Cup, and I'll be cheering on the U.S. team no matter whatever odd Eastern Time Zone hour they will be playing. As four-time winners and defending champs, it's easy to be a fan of the U.S. Women. But this year will be a significantly more difficult challenge. So many other countries have vastly improved their play. So I'm enthusiastic, but certainly not over-confident.

I hesitate to draw a parallel here, because bringing people up on felony charges should never be considered a sport. However, in both athletic competition and governance the goals are similar: to work within a system with rules that provide for a fair competition.

This week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony changes against 16 people who allegedly posed as electoral college members after the 2020 election. The charges are clearly targeted to actual evidence of breaking of election laws. Of course it's political. (Everything is.) But that should never stop prosecution of broken laws. I'm looking forward to the healthy competition.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
