Auchter's Art: A catastrophic decision

On one hand, we have Governor Gretchen Whitmer, state politicians of all stripes, business leaders, educators, and community activists all brooding over Michigan's population stagnation and what can be done to keep our youth from moving out of state.

On the other hand, we have a state that more or less requires young people to own a reliable automobile to functionally live here and then burdens them with sky-high insurance rates.

Adding insult (and potential bankruptcy) to injury, those rates no longer provide protection to survivors of catastrophic crashes, although this week's Michigan Supreme Court decision did at least protect those injured before the 2019 no-fault reform was put into effect. But that's not gonna help young people just starting out in Michigan.

Perhaps it's time for the one hand to figure out what the other hand is doing.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.