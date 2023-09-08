© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: The good ol' days

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published September 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Radio

To all of you who yearn for days of yore, nostalgic for the past when things were great and life was so much better — consider time officially turned back! The Big Three and the UAW are at each other's throats, and an auto worker strike again threatens to tank the Michigan economy. Hooray! America is great again!

Or is this not what you were talking about?

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
