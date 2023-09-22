© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: Do as I say, not as I do

John Auchter
Published September 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Radio

I profess not to be a country music fan, and yet there are certain country songs (twangy steel guitars and all) that I find fantastic.

I think jet skis are a terrible idea — excessively loud, exhaust-belching danger machines. But I'll admit to thoroughly enjoying the handful of times I've ridden one.

I believe that "he's the kind of guy I'd like to have a beer with" is probably the most intellectually vacant reason there is for supporting a politician. But that didn't stop me from voting for Obama twice.

All that to say, I can't expect other people to be completely consistent with their beliefs and behaviors if I am unable to be completely consistent with mine. But that won't stop me from calling them out on their B.S.

Republicans trying to align themselves with striking UAW union workers? That's some B.S. right there.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
