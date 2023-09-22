Auchter's Art: Do as I say, not as I do

I profess not to be a country music fan, and yet there are certain country songs (twangy steel guitars and all) that I find fantastic.

I think jet skis are a terrible idea — excessively loud, exhaust-belching danger machines. But I'll admit to thoroughly enjoying the handful of times I've ridden one.

I believe that "he's the kind of guy I'd like to have a beer with" is probably the most intellectually vacant reason there is for supporting a politician. But that didn't stop me from voting for Obama twice.

All that to say, I can't expect other people to be completely consistent with their beliefs and behaviors if I am unable to be completely consistent with mine. But that won't stop me from calling them out on their B.S.

Republicans trying to align themselves with striking UAW union workers? That's some B.S. right there.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.