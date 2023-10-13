© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: Facilitating miscommunication

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT

Social media is a lot of things, but I don't think it has fundamentally changed who people are. We have always found ways to miscommunicate with one another. Social media just does an exceptional job at facilitating it.

Most of the time, the stakes are pretty low, so it doesn't matter. But when something truly awful happens, like what is currently happening in the Middle East, the consequences of miscommunication are dire. It's critical to listen, really listen and hear what the vast majority of people are saying. We are appalled by the violence, and our hearts break for innocent lives lost and all those who suffer. That's the only place where we'll find solace and, ultimately, solutions. Not in what side we perceive others are taking or whom they are blaming.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
