Auchter's Art: Not so big news

I've had two distinct thoughts of late regarding the ongoing UAW autoworker strike and the news around it (or the lack thereof):

The first thought: It's weird. Having been a Michigander most of my life, it's just odd that the UAW strike isn't consuming our every waking thought as it would have, say, a few decades ago.

Of course there are a host of reasons why this is: Manufacturing is much less dominant, the Detroit Three are much less dominant, it's not a simple "white-collar vs. blue-collar" situation anymore, (and lots people have no idea what "white-collar" and "blue-collar" even mean). Still, having grown up in Flint, it's hard to get used to a UAW strike not being the biggest possible news.

The second thought: It's troubling. I mean, we could all focus on a good, old-fashioned labor dispute a lot more easily if the rest of the world wasn't such a freaking mess. (No need for further explanation.)

