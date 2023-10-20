© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Not so big news

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

I've had two distinct thoughts of late regarding the ongoing UAW autoworker strike and the news around it (or the lack thereof):

The first thought: It's weird. Having been a Michigander most of my life, it's just odd that the UAW strike isn't consuming our every waking thought as it would have, say, a few decades ago.

Of course there are a host of reasons why this is: Manufacturing is much less dominant, the Detroit Three are much less dominant, it's not a simple "white-collar vs. blue-collar" situation anymore, (and lots people have no idea what "white-collar" and "blue-collar" even mean). Still, having grown up in Flint, it's hard to get used to a UAW strike not being the biggest possible news.

The second thought: It's troubling. I mean, we could all focus on a good, old-fashioned labor dispute a lot more easily if the rest of the world wasn't such a freaking mess. (No need for further explanation.)

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content