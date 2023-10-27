Auchter's Art: Missed opportunities for learning

Is it fair to hold the University of Michigan and Michigan State University to a higher standard just because they are "institutions of higher learning"? Sure. Although colleges and universities don't guarantee learning, they do provide the opportunity to learn. And some otherwise smart administrators and coaches seemingly continue not to take the opportunity.



