Auchter's Art: Missed opportunities for learning

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

Is it fair to hold the University of Michigan and Michigan State University to a higher standard just because they are "institutions of higher learning"? Sure. Although colleges and universities don't guarantee learning, they do provide the opportunity to learn. And some otherwise smart administrators and coaches seemingly continue not to take the opportunity.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
