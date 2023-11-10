Auchter's Art: Party over people

Do you think that I was being particularly cynical in today's cartoon? Perhaps.

But in the short time between drawing the cartoon and typing this, the Michigan Legislature decided to adjourn for the year. Because the Michigan House will soon have an even number of Democrats and Republicans, the current Democrat majority decided to call it quits for 2023. In the new year, the two representatives who are leaving to become mayors of Westland and Warren will likely be replaced with Democrats and they'll be back in the majority, so they figure they might as well wait till then. So the ink is barely dry and already my cynicism is justified.

Michigan Republicans are, of course, outraged. Outraged that after decades of their majority rule shenanigans, they now have to suffer such indignities. Who could have possibly foreseen this?

The takeaway: We all suffer when so-called leaders prioritize party over people.

