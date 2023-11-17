© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: Overwrought with injustice

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Cartoon showing a man upset about Michigan football
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Radio

College football is important. Seriously. It's an industry of significant size that supports the livelihoods of a great many people — not just coaches and players, but support staff, media, local merchants, entire communities. It provides entertainment (even identity) for millions of people. It is legitimately important. (Just not all that important.)

As a fan, I, too, was taken aback last week when Big Ten officials summarily suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season as punishment for the ongoing alleged sign stealing scandal. Was it poorly handled? Sure. Was it unfair? Seemingly. Was it the worst injustice ever in the history of injustices? No. But the overwrought reactions of coach Harbaugh, Michigan's Board of Regents, and the legions of Wolverine fans would have you think it was.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
