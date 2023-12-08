© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: What's the plan?

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Radio
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

It's well within reason to expect those who tell you what they are against to also be able to tell you what they are for. I mean, if you're upset about inflation or the border situation and somebody tells you to vote for them because they can fix it, they should be able to tell you how, right?

And yet, by my observation, Republican candidates (local, state, national) seem to be pretty good at identifying problems but lacking in actual plans and answers. It's not like Democrats are great at this either. But they do seem to come up with functional legislation every once in while.

It's pretty obvious why this is — it's much safer to gin up support by railing against an issue than proposing a plan to solve it. Plans can be checked, analyzed, reviewed — and followed up with challenges and criticism. That's no fun. Plus, I imagine it's difficult to develop actual plans when there is likely a chorus of campaign advisors from your party telling you not to.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
