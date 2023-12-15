Auchter's Art: So much hypocrisy

A typical holiday season juxtaposition for editorial cartoonists: the Holy Family as poor, desperate refugees and the current treatment of poor, desperate refugees by certain folks who worship the Holy Family. It's kind of low hanging fruit, and I have to admit that's where I started.

But there is so much more hypocrisy out there to choose from! So I looked further and was inspired by listening to "For Unto Us a Child Is Born" from Handel's Messiah, which is often performed at Christmas time. The lyrics are from Isaiah 9:6:

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace

It's the "prince of peace" that always sticks with me. I can't think of a more perfect description of what a savior should be.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.