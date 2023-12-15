© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Auchter's Art: So much hypocrisy

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

A typical holiday season juxtaposition for editorial cartoonists: the Holy Family as poor, desperate refugees and the current treatment of poor, desperate refugees by certain folks who worship the Holy Family. It's kind of low hanging fruit, and I have to admit that's where I started.

But there is so much more hypocrisy out there to choose from! So I looked further and was inspired by listening to "For Unto Us a Child Is Born" from Handel's Messiah, which is often performed at Christmas time. The lyrics are from Isaiah 9:6:

For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace

It's the "prince of peace" that always sticks with me. I can't think of a more perfect description of what a savior should be.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
