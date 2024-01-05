Auchter's Art: Be careful what you wish for

Word on the street is that certain members of the Michigan Republican Party are aiming to oust their current chair, Kristina Karamo. They called a meeting to plan it. Karamo supporters say the meeting was not properly called. Karamo says she has no intentions of resigning. It will likely all end up in court.

This may not be the most Trumpian thing you've ever read, but it is pretty darn emblematic of the GOP in the Trump era — infighting, name-calling, legal threats, money issues, possible bankruptcy, blaming the "deep state" and "fake news" for problems you created.

Well, I suppose that when you elect a Trump protégé to lead your state party, you shouldn't be surprised by the results. As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.