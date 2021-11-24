Still need a turkey? This Grand Rapids cannabis shop is giving them out for free

A locally-owned cannabis shop is handing out free turkeys to anyone in Grand Rapids this Thanksgiving-eve. Pharmhouse Wellness is on the city’s west side. Its owners, and a number of staff, previously faced charges for marijuana, before it was legal.

Where: Pharmhouse Wellness 831 Wealthy Street, SW in Grand Rapids Free turkeys available until 9 p.m. tonight, or until they run out

“We’ve actually gotten in trouble with cannabis-related charges,” says Megan Smith, inventory manager for Pharmhouse Wellness. “So now that we can work cannabis into our life legally, we kinda just want to break that stigma and just, yeah, give back. And felons aren’t always bad people.”

Casey Koernnoelje owns the shop. He also faced felony charges over marijuana before it was legalized in Michigan.

“It’s been a rough year for people everywhere with the pandemic and we wanted to do something that might make the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday a bit easier for anyone in need,” Koernoelje said in a statement announcing the turkey giveaway. “It’s important for people to know that a cannabis business is not that different than any other business when it comes to supporting the people in our community. Providing this traditional part of a Thanksgiving meal is our honor.”

Pharmhouse is partnering with Redemption Cannabis to offer the free turkeys and sides, which will be given out until 9 p.m. Wednesday, or as long as supplies last. Turkeys are available to anyone over the age of 18, and anyone can get one.

“You don’t even have to be a fan of cannabis,” said Smith. “You don’t even have to have tried it once in your life. We welcome everybody to stop by, grab a turkey. There’s no purchase necessary. ”But for those who do partake, Redemption Cannabis will offer a free pre-roll.

Smith, who says she uses the plant for its medicinal benefits, definitely plans to light up before digging in on Thanksgiving.

“It’s going to make that food so much better, the jokes funnier,” she says. “And I’ll be really able to enjoy the present moment.”

