A football player, an artist, a bowler, and an athlete: these are the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

These are the four victims of the shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday.

Seven others were injured in the attack: three remain hospitalized, including a 17-year-old girl in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest. Four others have been discharged.

The 15-year-old suspect is charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

Hana St. Juliana, 14

14-year old Hana St. Juliana was the youngest victim. A freshman at Oxford, she played volleyball in the fall and had just made her high school basketball debut the night before the shooting.

During a press conference Wednesday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Juliana was described by her dad as “one of the happiest and most joyful kids.”

We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game. Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game.



Last night was your high school debut.



This season we play for you Hana. 🙏



#52/12forever pic.twitter.com/4lEbGhqNzB — Oxford High School Women's Basketball (@OHSWBball) December 1, 2021

Tate Myre, 16

16-year old Tate Myre was an honor roll student who had played for his varsity football team since his freshman year.

A Petition.org campaign started after the shooting calling for the school's football stadium to be renamed in Myre's honor. The page calls Myre a hero, claiming he attempted to disarm the attacker - a detail which authorities have not yet confirmed.

It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/AKJCH1UWBG — Oxford Football (@OxfordFootbalI) December 1, 2021

Madisyn Baldwin, 17

Senior Madisyn Baldwin was an aspiring artist who was looking forward to attending college in the fall. In online tributes, friends say she had been accepted to multiple schools, including some with a full-ride scholarship.

"This beautiful, smart, sweet loving girl was tragically taken from us all today leaving a huge hole in all of our hearts and lives," her grandmother, who she called "Gigi," wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Justin Shilling, 17

17-year old Justin Shilling died Wednesday at the hospital. A co-captain of the bowling team, Shilling was a senior who also worked for Anita's Kitchen in Lake Orion.

The restaurant posted a tribute to Shilling on Facebook:

"Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.

Since we opened our doors in Lake Orion in December of 2019, much of our staff has consisted of Oxford High School students. We often marvel at how blessed we are to have such amazing kids as part of our Lake Orion team. Simply put - we would not be a restaurant without them. Our heart aches for them all today, as they begin to heal from this terrible tragedy."

