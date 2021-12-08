Michigan Radio Seeks Temporary Office Assistant

Michigan Radio is hiring a Receptionist/Office Assistant to assist with front desk responsibilities.

Duties include: Answering phones (providing information, transferring calls, taking messages), managing office equipment, receiving and directing visitors, sorting and distributing mail, tidying common areas, supply inventory, tidying/supplies replenishment, making copies, running errands, accepting deliveries, and other assignments as directed.

A successful candidate will be a highly motivated, resourceful student who would be comfortable working with a variety of staff. Shifts are available between the hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday - Friday.

Educational value of this job: Enhance office skills and interpersonal skills in a business environment. Gain exposure to the operations of a business unit.

10-20 hours/week

Starting at $12/hr

Job Requirements: Work study funding desired, some office experience desired, excellent G Suite navigation skills, attention to detail, ability to problem solve using resources at hand. Must be reliable, have good interpersonal skills and a positive outlook, and be able to carry out front desk protocols. Experience with Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable processes desired.

