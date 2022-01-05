Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting. Oxford High School still isn't ready to reopen.

But the superintendent announced a tentative plan to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday. Tim Throne says the high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit the site.

Four teens were killed and others were injured on Nov. 30.