Students to slowly return to school after Oxford shooting

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
School Shooting Oxford, Michigan
Jake May/AP
/
The Flint Journal
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Students at a Michigan high school will return to classes next week at a different location, weeks after four were killed during a shooting. Oxford High School still isn't ready to reopen.

But the superintendent announced a tentative plan to share the middle school for two weeks, starting next Monday. Tim Throne says the high school could reopen for classes during the week of Jan. 24 after families are given an opportunity to visit the site.

Four teens were killed and others were injured on Nov. 30.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
