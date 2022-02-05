Once again, Lansing officials request proposals for moving city hall

Steve Carmody / Michigan Radio Lansing city hall, Lansing, Michigan (file photo)

Lansing city officials are once again asking developers for ideas of what to do with the capitol city’s aging city hall.

The current City Hall building was constructed in the late 1950s and is now over 60 years old. The cost of renovating Lansing’s city government building, courts, police headquarters, and city jail is pegged at between $60 million and $80 million.

The City of Lansing is looking for development project proposals on new and existing city assets including, but not limited to the renovation, relocation or reconstruction of City Hall, including a plan for the 54-A district courts, and police facilities including the detention center.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor admits the city has done this before, only to have plans fall through.

“I’m not at the point where I’m going to say ‘we’re now or never,’” said Schor, “But we’re really close. I’d like to actually get this solved very soon.”

Developers have until March 8 to deliver their proposals.

Though the mayor says he’s not ruling out granting an extension.

“If we feel that people have not been given enough time, or people express they haven’t been given enough time, and they’d like to apply I’m open to extending it,” said Schor, “But let’s see what we can get in the month, and if we need to extend it, we’ll extend it.”