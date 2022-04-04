© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ramadan cookbook: Dahi Bara

Michigan Radio | By Nisa Khan
Published April 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
IMG_1089.JPG
Nisa Khan
/
Michigan Radio
A traditional Ramadan dish, dahi bara.

Ingredients:

  • Shan’s Dahi Bara Mix
  • 2 1/2 cups of plain yogurt
  • 3 cups of oil/ghee
  • 1-2 tablespoons of sugar
  • chopped onions
  • diced tomatoes
  • chopped green peppers
  • chopped cilantro
  • chaat masala
  • oil for frying

Instructions:

  1. Mix one cup of water with in the mix to make a smooth batter. Set aside for 15-20 minutes.
  2. In hot oil, pour tablespoons full of batter. Fry until light golden. Remove and cool on a paper towel. You just made a bara!
  3. Refry the bara in the oil until it's golden brown and cool again. Then soak it in water for 10-15 minutes.
  4. Add powdered sugar to the yogurt and mix.
  5. Squeeze the water softly out of the bara with both of your hands. And place the baras in the yogurt.
  6. We added chopped onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cilantro, and chaat masala in it.
  7. Top with chutney (our favorite is Swad’s Delhi Ki Chaat.)
Community
Nisa Khan
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
See stories by Nisa Khan
Facts Matter - square (1).png