Ramadan cookbook: Dahi Bara
Ingredients:
- Shan’s Dahi Bara Mix
- 2 1/2 cups of plain yogurt
- 3 cups of oil/ghee
- 1-2 tablespoons of sugar
- chopped onions
- diced tomatoes
- chopped green peppers
- chopped cilantro
- chaat masala
- oil for frying
Instructions:
- Mix one cup of water with in the mix to make a smooth batter. Set aside for 15-20 minutes.
- In hot oil, pour tablespoons full of batter. Fry until light golden. Remove and cool on a paper towel. You just made a bara!
- Refry the bara in the oil until it's golden brown and cool again. Then soak it in water for 10-15 minutes.
- Add powdered sugar to the yogurt and mix.
- Squeeze the water softly out of the bara with both of your hands. And place the baras in the yogurt.
- We added chopped onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cilantro, and chaat masala in it.
- Top with chutney (our favorite is Swad’s Delhi Ki Chaat.)